in 10 hours
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
July 22, 2017 / 5:57 PM / in 10 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 22    
Honved               2 Diosgyor 2  
Mezokovesd           3 Paks     2  
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Debrecen 0  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Mezokoevesd          2 2 0 0 5 3 6   
-------------------------
2  Honved               2 1 1 0 4 2 4   
2  Diosgyor             2 1 1 0 4 2 4   
-------------------------
4  Szombathelyi Haladas 2 1 0 1 1 2 3   
-------------------------
5  Ujpest               1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
6  Balmazujvarosi       1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
6  Ferencvaros          1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
6  Puskas Akademia FC   1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
6  Videoton FC          1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
10 Paks                 2 0 1 1 4 5 1   
-------------------------
11 Debrecen             2 0 0 2 1 3 0   
12 Vasas Budapest       1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, July 23      
Balmazujvarosi       v Vasas Budapest (1600)  
Puskas Akademia FC   v Videoton FC    (1600)  
Ujpest               v Ferencvaros    (1600)

