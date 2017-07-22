UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 22 Honved 2 Diosgyor 2 Mezokovesd 3 Paks 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Debrecen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mezokoevesd 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 ------------------------- 2 Honved 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 2 Diosgyor 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 4 Szombathelyi Haladas 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 ------------------------- 5 Ujpest 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 6 Balmazujvarosi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Ferencvaros 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Puskas Akademia FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Videoton FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Paks 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 ------------------------- 11 Debrecen 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 12 Vasas Budapest 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 23 Balmazujvarosi v Vasas Budapest (1600) Puskas Akademia FC v Videoton FC (1600) Ujpest v Ferencvaros (1600)