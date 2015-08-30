Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Videoton FC 1 Debrecen 0
Saturday, August 29
Honved 0 Puskas Akademia FC 0
Diosgyor 2 Ujpest 1
Bekescsaba 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 1
Ferencvaros 2 Paks 0
Vasas Budapest 0 MTK Hungaria 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ferencvaros 7 7 0 0 17 2 21
-------------------------
2 Szombathelyi Haladas 7 4 2 1 6 4 14
3 MTK Hungaria 7 4 1 2 11 6 13
-------------------------
4 Honved 7 3 3 1 12 9 12
-------------------------
5 Ujpest 7 2 4 1 9 6 10
6 Puskas Akademia FC 7 2 3 2 6 6 9
7 Paks 7 2 2 3 8 6 8
8 Debrecen 7 2 2 3 9 11 8
9 Diosgyor 7 2 1 4 7 15 7
10 Vasas Budapest 7 2 0 5 6 10 6
-------------------------
11 Videoton FC 7 2 0 5 5 9 6
12 Bekescsaba 7 1 0 6 5 17 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation