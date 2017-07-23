FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
July 23, 2017 / 5:59 PM / 17 hours ago

Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23      
Balmazujvarosi       0 Vasas Budapest 1  
Puskas Akademia FC   1 Videoton FC    3  
Ujpest               2 Ferencvaros    2  
Saturday, July 22    
Honved               2 Diosgyor       2  
Mezokovesd           3 Paks           2  
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Debrecen       0  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Mezokoevesd          2 2 0 0 5 3 6   
-------------------------
2  Honved               2 1 1 0 4 2 4   
2  Diosgyor             2 1 1 0 4 2 4   
2  Videoton FC          2 1 1 0 4 2 4   
-------------------------
5  Szombathelyi Haladas 2 1 0 1 1 2 3   
5  Vasas Budapest       2 1 0 1 1 2 3   
7  Ujpest               2 0 2 0 4 4 2   
8  Ferencvaros          2 0 2 0 3 3 2   
9  Paks                 2 0 1 1 4 5 1   
10 Balmazujvarosi       2 0 1 1 1 2 1   
-------------------------
11 Puskas Akademia FC   2 0 1 1 2 4 1   
12 Debrecen             2 0 0 2 1 3 0   
1:     Champions League preliminary round 
2-4:   Europa League preliminary round    
11-12: Relegation

