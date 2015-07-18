July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 18
Honved 1 Fehervar 0
Diosgyor 2 Vasas Budapest 1
MTK Hungaria 1 Puskas Akademia FC 0
Ujpest 0 Paks 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Diosgyor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Honved 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
2 MTK Hungaria 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Paks 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
4 Ujpest 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Debrecen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bekescsaba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ferencvaros 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Vasas Budapest 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Puskas Akademia FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Fehervar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 19
Bekescsaba v Debrecen (1600)
Szombathelyi Haladas v Ferencvaros (1600)