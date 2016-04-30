April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 30
Bekescsaba 0 Debrecen 0
Diosgyor 0 Paks 2
MTK Hungaria 0 Vasas Budapest 2
Puskas Akademia FC 2 Honved 1
Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Ferencvaros 1
Ujpest 0 Videoton FC 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Ferencvaros 33 24 4 5 69 23 76
-------------------------
2 Videoton FC 33 17 4 12 42 29 55
3 Debrecen 33 14 11 8 48 34 53
-------------------------
4 MTK Hungaria 33 14 9 10 39 37 51
-------------------------
5 Szombathelyi Haladas 33 13 11 9 33 37 50
6 Ujpest 33 11 13 9 42 37 46
7 Paks 33 12 7 14 41 40 43
8 Honved 33 12 7 14 40 39 43
9 Diosgyor 33 10 8 15 37 47 38
10 Vasas Budapest 33 9 5 19 32 54 32
-------------------------
R11 Puskas Akademia FC 33 7 10 16 35 51 31
R12 Bekescsaba 33 6 9 18 25 55 27
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation