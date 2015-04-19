April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 19
Diosgyor 1 Fehervar 2
Ujpest 4 Papa 0
Saturday, April 18
Debrecen 2 Paks 0
Dunaujvaros PASE 2 Puskas Akademia FC 3
MTK Hungaria 2 Gyor ETO 1
Pecs 2 Honved 1
Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Ferencvaros 3
Friday, April 17
Nyiregyhaza 1 Kecskemeti TE 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fehervar 24 19 4 1 56 9 61
-------------------------
2 Ferencvaros 24 15 5 4 39 16 50
3 MTK Hungaria 24 16 1 7 35 22 49
-------------------------
4 Debrecen 24 13 6 5 32 15 45
-------------------------
5 Paks 24 11 7 6 36 24 40
6 Kecskemeti TE 24 10 6 8 29 28 36
7 Diosgyor 24 9 8 7 34 30 35
8 Ujpest 24 8 9 7 23 21 33
9 Puskas Akademia FC 24 9 5 10 26 28 32
10 Gyor ETO 24 7 8 9 33 32 29
11 Nyiregyhaza 24 7 5 12 25 36 26
12 Pecs 24 5 6 13 24 41 21
13 Honved 24 4 7 13 20 33 19
14 Szombathelyi Haladas 24 5 3 16 15 41 18
-------------------------
15 Papa 24 4 6 14 11 41 18
16 Dunaujvaros PASE * 24 4 6 14 20 41 17
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation