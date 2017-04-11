Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 11 Diosgyor 2 Honved 0 Vasas Budapest 2 Ujpest 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Honved 26 14 5 7 39 25 47 ------------------------- 2 Videoton FC 25 13 6 6 50 22 45 3 Vasas Budapest 26 12 5 9 41 30 41 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 25 10 9 6 40 31 39 ------------------------- 5 Szombathelyi Haladas 25 10 5 10 32 34 35 6 Paks 25 8 11 6 29 27 35 7 Ujpest 26 8 11 7 39 39 35 8 Mezokoevesd 25 8 7 10 27 36 31 9 Debrecen 25 8 6 11 29 33 30 10 MTK Hungaria 25 7 8 10 20 28 29 ------------------------- 11 Diosgyor 26 8 4 14 32 49 28 12 Gyirmot 25 4 7 14 13 37 19 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 12 Gyirmot v Videoton FC (1600) Mezokovesd v Debrecen (1600) MTK Hungaria v Szombathelyi Haladas (1600) Paks v Ferencvaros (1600) Saturday, April 15 Honved v Paks (1600) Szombathelyi Haladas v Diosgyor (1600) Ujpest v Gyirmot (1600) Videoton FC v Mezokovesd (1600) Debrecen v MTK Hungaria (1630) Ferencvaros v Vasas Budapest (1830)
BUENOS AIRES, June 15 An Argentine fourth division player is facing the sack after admitting that he poked an opponent with a needle during his team's shock cup win over top tier Estudiantes.
MOSCOW, June 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday that the presence of foreign players in the domestic soccer league is hindering the development of local talent as Russia gears up to host the World Cup finals next year.