Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gyor ETO 19 13 5 1 39 17 44 ------------------------- 2 MTK Hungaria 19 10 5 4 31 20 35 3 Debrecen 19 10 2 7 28 19 32 ------------------------- 4 Fehervar 19 9 5 5 29 15 32 ------------------------- 5 Ferencvaros 19 8 7 4 31 24 31 6 Honved 19 8 4 7 30 29 28 7 Diosgyor 19 7 7 5 19 20 28 8 Paks 19 6 8 5 30 22 26 9 Szombathelyi Haladas 19 6 7 6 25 20 25 10 Kecskemeti TE 19 6 6 7 24 28 24 11 Kaposvar 19 6 5 8 20 25 23 12 Ujpest 19 5 7 7 26 30 22 13 Pecs 19 5 7 7 20 26 22 14 Papa 19 5 5 9 16 30 20 ------------------------- 15 Egri FC 19 2 5 12 15 35 11 16 Siofok 19 2 3 14 17 40 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 16 Szombathelyi Haladas v Fehervar (1300) Postponed Kecskemeti TE v Gyor ETO (1500) Postponed Ujpest v MTK Hungaria (1500) Postponed Papa v Debrecen (1730) Postponed Sunday, March 17 Honved v Ferencvaros (1530) Postponed Siofok v Diosgyor (1730) Postponed Monday, March 18 Pecs v Kaposvar (1530) Egri FC v Paks (1730)
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint