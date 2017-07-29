UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 29 Honved 2 Balmazujvarosi 2 Paks 1 Debrecen 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Diosgyor 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Diosgyor 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 ------------------------- 2 Mezokoevesd 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 3 Honved 3 1 2 0 6 4 5 ------------------------- 4 Videoton FC 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 5 Vasas Budapest 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 6 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 7 Ujpest 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 8 Ferencvaros 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 9 Paks 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 10 Balmazujvarosi 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 ------------------------- 11 Debrecen 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 11 Puskas Akademia FC 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 30 Ferencvaros v Mezokovesd (1600) Vasas Budapest v Puskas Akademia FC (1600) Videoton FC v Ujpest (1600)