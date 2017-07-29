FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 12 hours
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 29, 2017 / 5:58 PM / in 12 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 29    
Honved               2 Balmazujvarosi 2  
Paks                 1 Debrecen       1  
Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Diosgyor       3  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Diosgyor             3 2 1 0 7 2 7   
-------------------------
2  Mezokoevesd          2 2 0 0 5 3 6   
3  Honved               3 1 2 0 6 4 5   
-------------------------
4  Videoton FC          2 1 1 0 4 2 4   
-------------------------
5  Vasas Budapest       2 1 0 1 1 2 3   
6  Szombathelyi Haladas 3 1 0 2 1 5 3   
7  Ujpest               2 0 2 0 4 4 2   
8  Ferencvaros          2 0 2 0 3 3 2   
9  Paks                 3 0 2 1 5 6 2   
10 Balmazujvarosi       3 0 2 1 3 4 2   
-------------------------
11 Debrecen             3 0 1 2 2 4 1   
11 Puskas Akademia FC   2 0 1 1 2 4 1   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11-12: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, July 30      
Ferencvaros          v Mezokovesd         (1600)  
Vasas Budapest       v Puskas Akademia FC (1600)  
Videoton FC          v Ujpest             (1600)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.