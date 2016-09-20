Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 20
Debrecen 0 Honved 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vasas Budapest 9 6 1 2 12 6 19
-------------------------
2 Ferencvaros 9 5 2 2 18 10 17
3 Honved 10 5 2 3 16 8 17
-------------------------
4 Szombathelyi Haladas 9 5 2 2 13 10 17
-------------------------
5 Videoton FC 9 5 1 3 21 10 16
6 Ujpest 9 4 1 4 12 11 13
7 Debrecen 10 3 2 5 12 16 11
8 Mezokoevesd 9 2 4 3 10 12 10
9 MTK Hungaria 9 2 3 4 4 11 9
10 Diosgyor 9 2 2 5 10 19 8
-------------------------
11 Paks 9 1 4 4 6 11 7
12 Gyirmot 9 1 4 4 4 14 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, September 21
Gyirmot v Vasas Budapest (1700)
Mezokovesd v Paks (1700)
MTK Hungaria v Diosgyor (1700)
Ujpest v Szombathelyi Haladas (1700)
Videoton FC v Ferencvaros (1800)
Saturday, September 24
Honved v Videoton FC (1600)
Diosgyor v Debrecen (1600)
Paks v MTK Hungaria (1600)
Szombathelyi Haladas v Gyirmot (1600)
Vasas Budapest v Mezokovesd (1600)
Ferencvaros v Ujpest (1830)