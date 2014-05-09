Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 9 MTK Hungaria 2 Puskas Akademia FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Debrecen 27 16 8 3 62 30 56 ------------------------- 2 Gyor ETO 27 15 8 4 44 30 53 3 Fehervar 27 14 6 7 48 29 48 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 27 14 6 7 42 32 48 ------------------------- 5 Szombathelyi Haladas 27 12 9 6 36 28 45 6 Diosgyor 27 11 10 6 40 35 43 7 Pecs 27 11 8 8 38 33 41 8 MTK Hungaria 28 9 7 12 38 36 34 9 Honved 27 9 6 12 33 33 33 10 Kecskemeti TE 27 8 9 10 33 43 33 11 Papa 27 8 6 13 30 44 30 12 Ujpest 27 7 8 12 38 45 29 13 Puskas Akademia FC 28 7 7 14 34 49 28 14 Paks 27 6 10 11 34 40 28 ------------------------- 15 Mezokoevesd-Zsory SE 27 6 5 16 25 44 23 16 Kaposvar 27 4 7 16 21 45 19 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 10 Ferencvaros v Diosgyor (1200) Kecskemeti TE v Papa (1400) Pecs v Mezokovesd-Zsory SE (1400) Fehervar v Kaposvar (1600) Debrecen v Ujpest (1800) Sunday, May 11 Gyor ETO v Honved (1430) Szombathelyi Haladas v Paks (1630)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)