Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 30 Ferencvaros 5 Mezokovesd 0 Vasas Budapest 2 Puskas Akademia FC 0 Videoton FC 2 Ujpest 2 Saturday, July 29 Honved 2 Balmazujvarosi 2 Paks 1 Debrecen 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Diosgyor 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Diosgyor 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 ------------------------- 2 Vasas Budapest 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 3 Mezokoevesd 3 2 0 1 5 8 6 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 3 1 2 0 8 3 5 ------------------------- 5 Honved 3 1 2 0 6 4 5 5 Videoton FC 3 1 2 0 6 4 5 7 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 8 Ujpest 3 0 3 0 6 6 3 9 Paks 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 10 Balmazujvarosi 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 ------------------------- 11 Debrecen 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 12 Puskas Akademia FC 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation