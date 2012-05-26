May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Debrecen 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Diosgyor 3 Vasas Budapest 2
Paks 4 Ferencvaros 2
Pecs 3 Honved 4
Siofok 0 Kecskemeti TE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Debrecen 30 22 8 0 64 18 74
-------------------------
2 Fehervar 29 20 3 6 56 19 63
-------------------------
3 Gyor ETO 29 19 3 7 54 31 60
-------------------------
4 Honved 30 13 7 10 48 40 46
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 30 13 6 11 48 38 45
6 Paks 30 12 9 9 47 51 45
7 Diosgyor 30 13 4 13 42 43 43
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 30 9 11 10 39 37 38
9 Siofok 30 9 9 12 30 41 36
10 Ferencvaros 30 9 7 14 31 36 34
11 Pecs 30 8 10 12 36 50 34
12 Ujpest 29 8 8 13 34 44 32
13 Kaposvar 29 6 14 9 32 41 32
14 Papa 29 8 6 15 26 38 30
-------------------------
R15 Vasas Budapest 30 5 9 16 29 51 22
R16 Zalaegerszeg 29 1 10 18 24 62 13
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
Note: Vasas deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League
4: Europa League
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 27
Papa v Gyor ETO (1330)
Ujpest v Fehervar (1330)
Kaposvar v Zalaegerszeg (1600)