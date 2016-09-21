Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Gyirmot 1 Vasas Budapest 0 Mezokovesd 1 Paks 3 MTK Hungaria 1 Diosgyor 0 Ujpest 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Videoton FC 1 Ferencvaros 1 Tuesday, September 20 Debrecen 0 Honved 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vasas Budapest 10 6 1 3 12 7 19 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 10 5 3 2 19 11 18 3 Szombathelyi Haladas 10 5 3 2 14 11 18 ------------------------- 4 Videoton FC 10 5 2 3 22 11 17 ------------------------- 5 Honved 10 5 2 3 16 8 17 6 Ujpest 10 4 2 4 13 12 14 7 MTK Hungaria 10 3 3 4 5 11 12 8 Debrecen 10 3 2 5 12 16 11 9 Paks 10 2 4 4 9 12 10 10 Mezokoevesd 10 2 4 4 11 15 10 ------------------------- 11 Gyirmot 10 2 4 4 5 14 10 12 Diosgyor 10 2 2 6 10 20 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 24 Honved v Videoton FC (1600) Diosgyor v Debrecen (1600) Paks v MTK Hungaria (1600) Szombathelyi Haladas v Gyirmot (1600) Vasas Budapest v Mezokovesd (1600) Ferencvaros v Ujpest (1830)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------