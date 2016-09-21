Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Gyirmot 1 Vasas Budapest 0 Mezokovesd 1 Paks 3 MTK Hungaria 1 Diosgyor 0 Ujpest 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Videoton FC 1 Ferencvaros 1 Tuesday, September 20 Debrecen 0 Honved 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vasas Budapest 10 6 1 3 12 7 19 ------------------------- 2 Ferencvaros 10 5 3 2 19 11 18 3 Szombathelyi Haladas 10 5 3 2 14 11 18 ------------------------- 4 Videoton FC 10 5 2 3 22 11 17 ------------------------- 5 Honved 10 5 2 3 16 8 17 6 Ujpest 10 4 2 4 13 12 14 7 MTK Hungaria 10 3 3 4 5 11 12 8 Debrecen 10 3 2 5 12 16 11 9 Paks 10 2 4 4 9 12 10 10 Mezokoevesd 10 2 4 4 11 15 10 ------------------------- 11 Gyirmot 10 2 4 4 5 14 10 12 Diosgyor 10 2 2 6 10 20 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 24 Honved v Videoton FC (1600) Diosgyor v Debrecen (1600) Paks v MTK Hungaria (1600) Szombathelyi Haladas v Gyirmot (1600) Vasas Budapest v Mezokovesd (1600) Ferencvaros v Ujpest (1830)