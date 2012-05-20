May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship on Sunday. Honved 0 Debrecen 3 Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Diosgyor 1 Vasas Budapest 0 Kaposvar 1 Fehervar 2 Papa 0 Zalaegerszeg 1 Paks 1 Saturday, May 19 Ferencvaros 0 Siofok 1 Friday, May 18 Gyor ETO 3 Pecs 0 Kecskemeti TE 0 Ujpest 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Debrecen 29 21 8 0 62 18 71 ------------------------- 2 Fehervar 29 20 3 6 56 19 63 3 Gyor ETO 29 19 3 7 54 31 60 ------------------------- 4 Honved 29 12 7 10 44 37 43 ------------------------- 5 Kecskemeti TE 29 12 6 11 46 38 42 6 Paks 29 11 9 9 43 49 42 7 Diosgyor 29 12 4 13 39 41 40 8 Szombathelyi Haladas 29 9 11 9 39 35 38 9 Siofok 29 9 9 11 30 39 36 10 Ferencvaros 29 9 7 13 29 32 34 11 Pecs 29 8 10 11 33 46 34 12 Ujpest 29 8 8 13 34 44 32 13 Kaposvar 29 6 14 9 32 41 32 14 Papa 29 8 6 15 26 38 30 ------------------------- R15 Vasas Budapest 29 5 9 15 27 48 22 R16 Zalaegerszeg 29 1 10 18 24 62 13 -------------------------

C - Champion

R - Relegated

Note: Vasas deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation