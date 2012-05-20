May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship on Sunday.
Honved 0 Debrecen 3
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Diosgyor 1
Vasas Budapest 0 Kaposvar 1
Fehervar 2 Papa 0
Zalaegerszeg 1 Paks 1
Saturday, May 19
Ferencvaros 0 Siofok 1
Friday, May 18
Gyor ETO 3 Pecs 0
Kecskemeti TE 0 Ujpest 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Debrecen 29 21 8 0 62 18 71
-------------------------
2 Fehervar 29 20 3 6 56 19 63
3 Gyor ETO 29 19 3 7 54 31 60
-------------------------
4 Honved 29 12 7 10 44 37 43
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 29 12 6 11 46 38 42
6 Paks 29 11 9 9 43 49 42
7 Diosgyor 29 12 4 13 39 41 40
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 29 9 11 9 39 35 38
9 Siofok 29 9 9 11 30 39 36
10 Ferencvaros 29 9 7 13 29 32 34
11 Pecs 29 8 10 11 33 46 34
12 Ujpest 29 8 8 13 34 44 32
13 Kaposvar 29 6 14 9 32 41 32
14 Papa 29 8 6 15 26 38 30
-------------------------
R15 Vasas Budapest 29 5 9 15 27 48 22
R16 Zalaegerszeg 29 1 10 18 24 62 13
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
Note: Vasas deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation