BUDAPEST Nov 16 Hungary's German coach Bernd Storck will lead the country at Euro 2016, having steered them to the finals after taking over in July for the remainder of the qualifying campaign, FA president Sandor Csanyi said on Monday.

Hungary beat Norway 2-1 in Budapest on Sunday to wrap up a 3-1 aggregate win and a place in France where they will compete in their first European Championship for 44 years.

"Storck did a great job. He will coach the team at the European Championship," said Csanyi, who added that the German's long-term future would be decided after the finals.

"I have to thank everyone for the trust placed in me, especially to Mr Csanyi, who took my side even when my decisions were not so popular amongst others," said Storck, who replaced Pal Dardai so he could focus on his Hertha Berlin job.

Former Hungary midfielder Dardai was appointed on an interim basis following Attila Pinter's dismissal in September and had intended to stay until the end of the qualifying campaign.

However, having been named manager of Bundesliga side Hertha in May it was decided Dardai would relinquish his Hungary duties with Stock taking the reigns for the remaining four qualifiers and then the playoff games which ended in long-awaited success.

"It is a great achievement, I am proud to be a part of it. I voted for the younger players and they repaid my faith," said Storck, 52, who has led Hungary to their first major tournament appearance since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The German coach bravely opted for inexperienced youngsters, such as 21-year-old Laszlo Kleinheisler who scored on his debut in the 1-0 win over Norway in the playoff first leg in Oslo.

Storck was named sports director in February before becoming head coach of the Hungarian Under-20 team for the World Cup in New Zealand in June where they lost to eventual winners Serbia.

"After the tournament, we shall discuss his future, how he could be a national coach as well as general director of the youth programme as he is now," said Csanyi. (Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; editing by Ken Ferris)