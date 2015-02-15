PARIS Feb 15 On the face of it picking up a yellow card for removing your shirt to celebrate a goal looks careless but Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic had good reason on Saturday.

His goal against Caen in a 2-2 Ligue 1 draw prompted him to remove his shirt and reveal the names of 50 people suffering from hunger on temporary tattoos scrawled on his torso.

The World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Sunday that the Sweden international was part of a campaign to raise awareness about hunger in the world.

"Wherever I go people recognize me, call my name, cheer for me," Ibrahimovic told a news conference.

"But there are names no one cares to remember. That no one cheers for: the 805 million people suffering from hunger in the world today."

"I have supporters all over the world. From now on I want this support to go to the people who suffer from hunger, they are the real champions," he added.

"So whenever you hear my name, you will think of their names." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn herman)