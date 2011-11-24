STOCKHOLM Nov 24 Zlatan Ibrahimovic
has inspired sportswear manufacturer Nike to create a jacket
based on the tattoos on the Sweden and AC Milan forward's upper
body.
"Tattoos are an art form and were very suitable for this
project," Nike Nordic PR manager Jeannette Francke told Swedish
newspaper Aftonbladet.
"It's a very personal jacket."
Ibrahimovic will get to keep one of the four jackets made
with another going on display in a store in the Swedish capital
Stockholm.
"To get a jacket like this is both unexpected and fun," said
the striker.
The last two will go on display in Amsterdam, where
Ibrahimovic once played for Ajax, and fashion capital Milan,
both of whose clubs he has represented.
