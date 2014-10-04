REJKJAVIK Oct 4 Stjarnan won their first Icelandic league title in an astonishing finale on Saturday, converting a stoppage time penalty in their final game to beat FH 2-1 and finish one point ahead of their bemused opponents.

Visitors Stjarnan were down to 10 men and FH supporters were already celebrating the title when defender Kassim Doumbia gave away the penalty and Olafur Karl Finsen calmly side-footed home, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

While Stjarnan players celebrated, an enraged Doumbia had to be restrained by team mates and officials as confronted the referee following the final whistle.

Stjarnan took the lead through Finsen five minutes before halftime with a controversial goal which FH claimed was offside.

But they had Veigar Pall Gunnarsson sent off just before the hour for retaliation, an incident which sparked a scuffle in midfield, and Steven Lennon equalised for FH in the 64th minute.

Both teams were unbeaten going into the game with FH on 51 points from 21 games, two ahead of Stjarnan whose squad includes four players from Denmark and one from El Salvador.

Stjarnan were once best known for their bizarre goal celebrations such as "the fish", where the scorer would throw an imaginary fishing line and one of his team mates would pretend to be reeled in.

Although they gained millions of Youtube hits for their antics, Stjarnan have toned down the celebrations in the last two seasons, preferring to let their football do the talking instead. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)