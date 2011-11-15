PARIS Nov 15 Striker Derek Boateng
celebrated his recall to Ghana's squad with the winning goal as
they beat Gabon 2-1 in a friendly at Saint-Leu-la-Foret in the
suburbs of Paris on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old former Northampton Town striker, who now
plays in South Korea, scored with a last-gasp header to mark his
return to the national side for the first time in three years.
A second string Ghana side led after a 12th minute penalty
converted by Emmanuel Agyemang Badu but Gabon were level on the
stroke of halftime through Eric Mouloungui, who headed home a
free kick from Stephane Nguema.
Both sides were preparing for next year's African Nations
Cup finals where Gabon are co-hosts and Ghana are among the
favourites.
(Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken
Ferris; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories