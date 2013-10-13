LONDON, Oct 13 With countries having one World Cup qualifying match to play before the end of the group stage, this is the situation in the South American and CONCACAF Zones. (* qualified) P W D L F A Pts * 1. Argentina 15 9 5 1 33 12 32 * 2. Colombia 15 8 3 4 25 12 27 3. Ecuador 15 7 4 4 19 14 25 4. Chile 15 8 1 6 27 24 25 5. Uruguay 15 6 4 5 22 23 22 6. Venezuela 16 5 5 6 14 20 20 7. Peru 15 4 2 9 16 25 14 8. Paraguay 15 3 3 9 16 29 12 9. Bolivia 15 2 5 8 16 29 11 (Brazil qualify as World Cup hosts) ANALYSIS: Argentina and Colombia have already qualified for next year's finals in Brazil, with Ecuador and Chile looking set to join them, leaving reigning South American champions Uruguay facing Jordan, the fifth-ranked Asian team, in a two-legged qualifier in November. If Ecuador and Chile draw their final match on Tuesday, they will both qualify no matter what Uruguay achieve at home to Argentina. - - - - CONCACAF P W D L F A Pts U.S.* 9 6 1 2 12 8 19 Costa Rica* 9 4 3 2 11 6 15 Honduras 9 4 2 3 11 10 14 Mexico 9 2 5 2 6 7 11 Panama 9 1 5 3 8 11 8 Jamaica 9 0 4 5 3 11 4 ANALYSIS: The United States and Costa Rica have qualified for the finals and Honduras will take the third spot if they beat Jamaica as expected on Tuesday. Mexico, who visit Costa Rica on Tuesday, have won only two games, but could still qualify automatically although it is far more likely they will meet New Zealand, the Oceania zone winners, in a two-legged playoff in November. Panama still have a remote mathematical chance of finishing fourth but would have to cause a huge upset against the U.S. on Tuesday and rely on Mexico losing, to dislodge them. (Compiled by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)