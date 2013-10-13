LONDON, Oct 13 With countries having one World
Cup qualifying match to play before the end of the group stage,
this is the situation in the South American and CONCACAF Zones.
(* qualified)
P W D L F A Pts
* 1. Argentina 15 9 5 1 33 12 32
* 2. Colombia 15 8 3 4 25 12 27
3. Ecuador 15 7 4 4 19 14 25
4. Chile 15 8 1 6 27 24 25
5. Uruguay 15 6 4 5 22 23 22
6. Venezuela 16 5 5 6 14 20 20
7. Peru 15 4 2 9 16 25 14
8. Paraguay 15 3 3 9 16 29 12
9. Bolivia 15 2 5 8 16 29 11
(Brazil qualify as World Cup hosts)
ANALYSIS: Argentina and Colombia have already qualified for
next year's finals in Brazil, with Ecuador and Chile looking set
to join them, leaving reigning South American champions Uruguay
facing Jordan, the fifth-ranked Asian team, in a two-legged
qualifier in November.
If Ecuador and Chile draw their final match on Tuesday, they
will both qualify no matter what Uruguay achieve at home to
Argentina.
- - - -
CONCACAF P W D L F A Pts
U.S.* 9 6 1 2 12 8 19
Costa Rica* 9 4 3 2 11 6 15
Honduras 9 4 2 3 11 10 14
Mexico 9 2 5 2 6 7 11
Panama 9 1 5 3 8 11 8
Jamaica 9 0 4 5 3 11 4
ANALYSIS: The United States and Costa Rica have qualified for
the finals and Honduras will take the third spot if they beat
Jamaica as expected on Tuesday.
Mexico, who visit Costa Rica on Tuesday, have won only two
games, but could still qualify automatically although it is far
more likely they will meet New Zealand, the Oceania zone
winners, in a two-legged playoff in November.
Panama still have a remote mathematical chance of finishing
fourth but would have to cause a huge upset against the U.S. on
Tuesday and rely on Mexico losing, to dislodge them.
(Compiled by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)