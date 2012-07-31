By Sudipto Ganguly
| MUMBAI, July 31
MUMBAI, July 31 India should learn from world
champions Spain and develop a style woven around short passes
than aerial balls to lift their soccer standard, new coach Wim
Koevermans told Reuters.
While passion for soccer is intact in the cricket-mad
country of 1.2 billion people, the Indian national team, ranked
163, languish near the bottom of the FIFA world standings.
Koevermans, part of the Dutch squad that won the 1988
European championship, was entrusted with the challenging job of
making an improvement.
"I am in a completely different culture. You need to know
how to get the message across, how to work with the players and
with the backroom staff," Koevermans, 52, said in an interview.
"That's an interesting challenge for me but one I am looking
forward to."
The world's second most populous nation has a rich soccer
history of its own but Indians wonder every four years why they
fail to get close to the World Cup.
The towering Dutchman, who travelled to Oman to watch the
India juniors play in the AFC under-22 championships and watched
some videos of the senior team's matches before taking charge,
was not disappointed.
"I have a very positive impression. I think we can try and
implement a different style of play that suits the players,"
said Koevermans, who took over as India's coach in July.
"The players are most important in the choice you make on
how to play.
"If you ask them to play like Spain that will be something
stupid because the Indian players are not the Spanish players."
But there was still something that the coach felt the Indian
players could learn from their Spanish counterparts.
"It's very interesting to see what Spain did over the past
40 years and how they developed their strategy and their style
of play," he said.
"They play in a style that suits their players and gives
them courage."
Koevermans felt that long aerial passes do not suit the
Indian players due to their lack of height.
"From what I have seen is that keeping the ball on the
ground for as long as possible will suit our players," he said.
"When the ball is up in the air, we have small players and
we always lose possession.
"That is something we have to change in order to try and
create more chances to win the game."
India, where cricket dominates all other sports, could take
a leaf out of neighbours China in boosting the profile of soccer
in the country, Koevermans said.
China's rich soccer club owners have managed to entice
players like former Chelsea strikers Didier Drogba and Nicolas
Anelka, helping inspire the country's young footballers and
improve standards.
"It makes football more attractive. It shows China are on
the way up," he said.
"I remember when (Japan's) J-League started, they took
famous players and coaches from across the world and now they
are on their own.
"Japan started 20 years ago and China is starting now. So I
believe India will also be on that line."
