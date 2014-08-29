NEW DELHI Aug 29 Former Italy great Alessandro Del Piero will play for the Delhi franchise of the Indian Super League (ISL) and will also be the competition's brand ambassador, the ex-Juventus player has said.

"I am happy to announce that I have just signed a contract that will tie me to the club Dynamos Delhi and the Indian Super League for the season that is about to begin," Del Piero said on his website (www.alessandrodelpiero.com).

"I'll be a member of the team that will participate in the new Indian football championship and being the ambassador of this league I will have the honour and responsibility of promoting the image and popularity of football in the country."

Delhi Dynamos officials were not immediately available for comment.

Del Piero left Australian club Sydney FC earlier this year after a two-year stint that helped lift the A-League's profile and he will be expected to play a similar role with the eight-team Indian league that runs from Oct. 12 to Dec. 20.

"I've always looked for something different, I see myself as a 'traveller on the roads of football', for me, the pitch isn't the only thing that counts, that what surrounds the game counts just as much," said the Italian who turns 40 in November.

"This is the reason why I went to Australia. Also why I'm happy with the results obtained with Australian football (soccer!), in the two years I was there, and with everything that country has given me.

"This is the reason why I'm going to India.

"Another stopover during this fantastic journey."

Former France and Juventus striker David Trezeguet, his compatriot Robert Pires, Spaniards Joan Capdevila and Luis Garcia and former Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra have also confirmed their participation in the league. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Greg Stutchbury)