MUMBAI, July 30 Former France and Juventus striker David Trezeguet has followed compatriot Robert Pires by becoming the latest overseas recruit for India's new franchise-based soccer league on a one-year deal with Pune City.

Pires, Joan Capdevila and Freddie Ljungberg have already confirmed their participation in the eight-team Indian Super League (ISL), scheduled from October to December.

Capdevila's fellow-Spaniard Luis Garcia will represent the Kolkata franchise, co-owned by Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, while former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James has also committed to playing in the league.

The 36-year-old Trezeguet, a 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner with France, was on loan at Newell's Old Boys from River Plate in Argentina last season.

The ISL franchise, which has a tie-up with Serie A club Fiorentina for strategic and technical support, has appointed Italian Franco Colomba as head coach.

"Trezeguet will be our marquee player. He will spearhead our team, score goals and hopefully win the league for us," Pune's chief executive Gaurav Modwel told reporters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tim Collings)