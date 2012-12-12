Dec 12 The Indonesian government has formed a task force hoping to avoid, or at least minimise, an imminent FIFA suspension after failing to end a rumbling row between two rival soccer factions in the country.

Soccer in the southeast Asian country has been plagued by infighting between the Indonesian Soccer Association (PSSI) and the breakaway Indonesian Soccer Rescue Committee (KPSI) and FIFA had threatened to suspend them if the dispute was not resolved by Monday.

Even the FIFA threat did not have much of an impact on the row and the soccer's governing body is expected to decide Indonesia's fate at its executive committee meeting in Tokyo on Friday.

Acting sports Minister Agung Laksono said the five-member task force would negotiate with authorities to find a quick solution, the Jakarta Globe newspaper said.

"The team will negotiate with FIFA and AFC (Asian Football Confederation) to work out as best as they can prevent a sanction from FIFA or at least minimise the sanction," Agung told Antara news agency, the report said.

At one point, Indonesia had two national teams and still has two domestic leagues with players blocked from competing in the other.

The PSSI and KPSI signed a memorandum of understanding in June at the headquarters of the AFC where they agreed to run one league next season and hold a congress by Dec. 10 but the truce did not materialise. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)