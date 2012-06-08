June 8 Indonesia's warring soccer factions have
brokered a deal to set up a new professional competition,
raising hopes of an end to a prolonged crisis that had provoked
sanction threats from FIFA.
Indonesian soccer has been plagued by infighting since a
local oil tycoon launched a breakaway league to compete with the
established Premier League competition.
World soccer governing body FIFA, having allowed the dispute
to fester for over a year, set a June 15 deadline for the
parties to resolve their differences or face sanctions.
The Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI), the breakaway
Indonesian Super League (ISL) and the Indonesian Football Rescue
Committee (KPSI) had signed a memorandum of understanding to
work together and set up a new top tier professional football
league, the Asian Football Confederation said.
"I am pleased to note that all the sides in Indonesia have
come to an understanding and this will serve the best interests
of everyone involved," AFC acting president Zhang Jilong said in
a release posted on the AFC's website (www.the-afc.com).
As part of the MoU, a number of former members of the PSSI's
executive committee who were expelled in the factional struggles
would be reinstated.
The KPSI, itself a breakaway faction including disaffected
former PSSI officials, would not be allowed to hold itself out
as a governing body, the AFC said.
"We are confident that the MoU meets the requirements of
FIFA as all the football activities will be under the umbrella
of PSSI," AFC vice president Prince Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad
Shah said.
Indonesia's national team has slumped to 159th in the world
rankings following years of political brawling and government
interference.
The team slumped to a humiliating 10-0 World Cup qualifying
defeat to Bahrain in February after a number of top players were
barred from selection for playing in the breakaway league.
(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)