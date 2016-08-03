Soccer-La Liga to introduce video referees from 2018
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
Aug 3 The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has voted to replace all 15 members of its executive committee and its chairman following a year-long FIFA ban.
The decision to completely overhaul the executive committee followed a vote in an extraordinary congress in Jakarta on Wednesday, the PSSI said in a statement on its website. (pssi.org).
Indonesia were suspended by FIFA in 2015 after world soccer's governing body ruled that there had been government interference in the PSSI.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino lifted the suspension in May after receiving assurances from Indonesian authorities that the row between the PSSI and the sports ministry over which teams were eligible to compete in the Indonesian Super League (ISL) had ended.
The revamp includes departure of PSSI chairman La Nyalla Mattalitti, whose successor will be elected in October. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
Jan 31 Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.
Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Monday Monday, January 30 Universitario de Sucre 0 Oriente Petrolero 1 Sunday, January 29 Blooming 1 Sport Boys 3 Guabira 3 The Strongest 0 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Real Potosi 0 San Jose 1 Bolivar 4 Saturday, January 28 Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts