Aug 3 The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has voted to replace all 15 members of its executive committee and its chairman following a year-long FIFA ban.

The decision to completely overhaul the executive committee followed a vote in an extraordinary congress in Jakarta on Wednesday, the PSSI said in a statement on its website. (pssi.org).

Indonesia were suspended by FIFA in 2015 after world soccer's governing body ruled that there had been government interference in the PSSI.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino lifted the suspension in May after receiving assurances from Indonesian authorities that the row between the PSSI and the sports ministry over which teams were eligible to compete in the Indonesian Super League (ISL) had ended.

The revamp includes departure of PSSI chairman La Nyalla Mattalitti, whose successor will be elected in October.