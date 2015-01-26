ZAGREB Jan 26 Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has joined Inter Milan from Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb on a two-year loan deal with the option of making the move permanent, the Italian side said on their official website (www.inter.it) on Monday.

The 22-year old, who has scored one goal in seven international appearances, was part of Croatia's 2014 World Cup squad and joins his compatriot Mateo Kovacic at Inter.

Brozovic won two league titles with Dinamo after his move from city rivals Lokomotiva in 2012 and is a versatile central midfielder able to fill in several roles in the engine room.

"I am delighted to have joined a big club playing in a competitive league with lots of challenges lying ahead," he told Dinamo's official website (www.gnkdinamo.hr).

"I will miss the many friends I have made at Dinamo but on the other hand, I am really looking forward to life in Italy." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by Justin Palmer)