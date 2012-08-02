* Inter says China Railway to help build stadium by 2017
* Sources say deal includes purchase of 15 pct stake in
Inter
* China Railway says not in stake buying talks with Inter
(recasts with China Railway statement)
By Lisa Jucca
MILAN, Aug 2 China Railway Construction Corp
is in talks with Inter Milan to build a new stadium
in Italy's financial capital in a move that would allow the
Italian premier league soccer club to have its own home and make
money out of it.
But the two sides gave conflicting versions on Thursday as
to whether an agreement had been signed and whether it included
China Railway buying a stake in Inter, which would be the first
such investment from mainland China in a major foreign sports
team.
Two sources close to the situation told Reuters that China
Railway was the main partner in a deal to buy a 15 percent stake
in Inter Milan for 55 million euros ($67 million). One source
said the stake was in exchange for building the stadium.
Inter said in a statement on its website late on Wednesday a
group of Chinese investors had agreed to buy a minority stake in
the club, becoming the second biggest shareholder.
The club did not name the investors and did not disclose the
size of the stake, but said China Railway would help build a new
stadium by 2017.
"The main aim is to build a new stadium, that's what the
agreement with China Railway is really about," Massimo Moratti,
chairman and owner of the 104-year-old club, said.
In a statement, China Railway said it was not included in
the group of investors cited by Inter and had not held talks
with the Milan club about buying a stake.
It said one of its subsidiaries "is presently in
consultations with Inter Milan and relevant parties" on the
construction of a stadium at the San Donato site in Milan and
would make an announcement once a contract is signed.
Inter said a joint statement by the two companies was
expected shortly.
One of the sources familiar with the situation said the deal
envisaged more Asian investors eventually taking stakes in Inter
Milan, even though the Moratti family will retain majority
control.
Inter Milan and arch-rivals AC Milan, owned by former
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, use the 80,065-seat
San Siro Stadium, which was completed in 1926 and is owned by
the city of Milan.
EXTRA REVENUE
City ownership of stadiums is common in Italy but leaves
clubs unable to modernise their grounds and make money out of
facilities at them such as mega-stores and restaurants in the
way Manchester United and Bayern Munich do.
"Now we must find the right location, see what can be done
and in a few years' time the fans will have their own home,"
Moratti said.
Italy's ageing stadiums have the second-lowest attendance
among the "big five" European top soccer leagues, with the
English Premier League and Germany's Bundesliga leading the
pack.
Gate receipts accounted for just 13 percent of Serie A's
total 1.55 billion euro revenues in the 2010/11 season,
according to consultancy Deloitte.
Inter have long dreamed of building a new stadium, following
the example of Italian rival Juventus whose new 41,000-seater
stadium in Turin, which cost 120 million euros, brought fans
back to matches.
A spokeswoman for Milan city council said there was no
decision yet on where the new Inter Milan stadium could be
built.
Chinese investors, encouraged by the government, have been
actively pursuing overseas assets in recent years.
Some high-profile purchases have included the takeover of
cereal maker Weetabix by China Bright Food and an agreement by
Dalian Wanda Group to buy the U.S. movie chain AMC Theatres,
both in May.
China Railway Construction has actively pursued overseas
investment this year, signing two projects in Africa with a
total contract value of 9.1 billion yuan ($1.4 billion).
Investors from the Chinese mainland have been looking to buy
stakes in foreign sports teams, but with little success so far.
Possible targets have included The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball
team, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team and Britain's
Liverpool football club.
In 2009, Hong Kong businessman Carson Yeung bought English
soccer club Birmingham City.
(additional reporting By Silvia Aloisi, Antonella Ciancio and
Stephen Jewkes in Milan, Sally Huang in Beijing and John Ruwitch
in Shanghai; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)