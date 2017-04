ZURICH, March 17 Former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke is facing criminal proceedings by Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General, the law enforcement agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Valcke is suspected of criminal mismanagement and other offences, Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber's office said in the statement. In February, Valcke was banned for 12 years by the FIFA Ethics Committee, which said he caused "considerable financial damage" to soccer's governing body.

Lauber's office said the proceedings were in response to two criminal complaints against Valcke in connection with the matters investigated by the ethics committee.

Searches were made on Thursday but Valcke was not arrested, prosecutors said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Louise Ireland)