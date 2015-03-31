STOCKHOLM, March 31 Carlos Queiroz's reign as Iran manager ended with a 3-1 defeat away to Sweden in a friendly on Tuesday but the Portuguese coach did not go quietly as he delivered some stinging criticism of his employers.

Iranian media began reporting on March 20 that Queiroz would leave the job, which he took in April 2011, following international friendlies against Chile and Sweden following a bust-up with the country's sporting authorities.

Despite pleas from fans and players for Queiroz to stay, he confirmed at a post-match news conference that his time was up.

"There is a difference of opinion inside the federation. There are almost two federations, with two different opinions," the 62-year-old former Portugal and Real Madrid coach said.

"But when one of the parties think that they have the right to come in your face and humiliate you, offend you, treat you without respect -- me, my players, my staff -- that is not acceptable."

Queiroz led Iran to last year's World Cup in Brazil, where his team put in some decent performances despite finishing bottom of the group with one point, and in September the Portuguese extended his deal until 2018.

That contract has now ended, with Queiroz describing himself as "the weak link" in the power struggle between the country's FA and its sports ministry.

The coach said he had been told he had not met "the minimum requirements" for success laid down by the sports ministry.

He said the humiliation and undermining of his position left him with only one option but that he was leaving with his head held high.

VERY PROUD

"The most important thing is that, after four years, I feel very honoured and very proud of coaching this team and these players," Queiroz said.

"They have been fantastic, outstanding -- the commitment, the attitude, the dedication to the national team. I must say that I never saw and I never worked with such a group of players. They deliver so much and they receive so little."

Queiroz also thanked the Iran fans -- many of whom packed out the Friends Arena in Stockholm, making it seem more like a home game in Tehran than an away game in Sweden -- for their support during his time in charge.

"I have never received so much love, so much attention, so much affection as I have received from the Iranian fans," he said.

"I really want to express my deep gratitude, recognition and my love for them," he added, saying they knew the truth about the reasons for his departure.

"I'm sad to leave under these circumstances, but that's life. It's time to move on." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)