July 7 Bosnian Dzemal Hadziabdic has been appointed the new coach of Iraq, the country's football association said on Tuesday.

Hadziabdic, who coached in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates for more than a decade, will lead Iraq in their joint qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Asian Cup, the Iraq FA added on their website (www.Ifa.iq).

Hadziabdic, who played for the former Yugoslavia and Swansea City in the 1970s and 80s, takes over from Akram Salam, who left the Iraq post after a 4-0 loss to Japan in a friendly last month.

The 61-year old Hadziabdic will be Iraq's third coach this year after Radhi Shenaishil led them to a fourth-place finish in the Asian Cup in Australia in January.

Iraq had been drawn in World Cup/Asian Cup qualifying Group F alongside Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia.

But they have not played a game yet, because their first match was cancelled after Indonesia were suspended by FIFA.

Iraq, who do not play home matches in Iraq due to security concerns, will kick off their campaign against Taiwan on September 3.

Thailand lead the group with six points from two matches.

