DUBLIN Aug 24 Ireland winger Damien Duff announced his retirement from international soccer on Friday after becoming one of only five players to earn 100 caps for the national team.
Duff, 33, who made his debut for the senior team in March 1998 against the Czech Republic, captained Ireland in his last appearance for his country in their final Euro 2012 match against Italy after the team failed to qualify for the second round.
"Damien will be missed by us and by Irish fans everywhere. He was immensely skilful and a great example to the players who come after him," Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni said in a statement.
Duff started his career in England with Blackburn Rovers before joining Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles. A move to Newcastle United followed before he returned to London and Fulham.
A tricky, old-fashioned winger, the left-footed Duff was outstanding in the 2002 World Cup, when Ireland last played in the tournament. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Mehaffey)
