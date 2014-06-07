June 6 Ten-man Costa Rica battled to a 1-1 draw with Ireland in their final World Cup warmup after Giancarlo Gonzalez was sent off in a lively match at the PPL stadium in Philadelphia.

Celso Borges equalised for Costa Rica in the 64th minute with a penalty after Irish keeper David Forde brought down Marco Urena, who was put through by Joel Campbell.

The 'Ticos' were reduced to 10 men four minutes before halftime when Gonzalez elbowed forward Kevin Doyle.

However, they continued to apply the pressure on Ireland and were rewarded when Borges's spot kick cancelled out Doyle's clinical 18th minute header from a cross by Marc Wilson.

Costa Rica then had substitute goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton to thank for keeping the scores level when he saved a penalty from Robbie Keane which was given for a foul by Heiner Mora.

Their tricky Arsenal striker Campbell, who looked increasingly dangerous as the game went on, drew a fine save from Forde after 69 minutes but they could not find a winner.

Costa Rica, who lost their previous World Cup warmup 3-1 to fellow finalists Japan, open their campaign against Uruguay in Fortaleza before facing Italy and England in Group D.

Ireland, who will play World Cup finalists Portugal at New Jersey's MetLife stadium on Tuesday, did not reach the finals. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom)