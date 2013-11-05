Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
DUBLIN Nov 5 Ireland are close to appointing Martin O'Neill as manager and Roy Keane as his assistant, more than a decade after the former captain walked out on the team at the 2002 World Cup, FAI chief executive John Delaney said on Tuesday.
Delaney said that the pair had still to sign contracts but that he saw no impediment to O'Neill taking over from Giovanni Trapattoni who quit in September.
"Almost done now. There's nothing I think that will be an impediment in terms of Martin being manager and Roy as his assistant," Delaney told the Newstalk radio station.
Keane, regarded as one of the country's greatest players, had a major fallout with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) over preparations for the 2002 World Cup and despite returning to play two years later, he has remained a vocal critic of the association. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.