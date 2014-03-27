March 27 Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane has been asked to recall Stephen Ireland to the national side by the grandmother he falsely claimed had died.

Ireland, who has six international caps, has not represented his country since pulling out of a European championship qualifier against the Czech Republic in September 2007, stating that his maternal grandmother had died.

When she was found to be alive and well, the Stoke City midfielder said it was actually his paternal grandmother who had passed away, before claims of her demise also proved to be false.

The player then pulled out of the squad for qualifiers against Germany and Cyprus saying that he was not in the right frame of mind to "make a positive contribution".

In a chance encounter on a flight to Ireland, one of the 'dead' grandmothers urged Keane to consider recalling him after exile.

"I spoke with the grandmother... she asked me would he get back involved," Keane was quoted as saying on the Irish Independent website (www.independent.ie).

"I couldn't lie to her. I said he'd have a chance if he's playing well."

The 27-year-old Ireland refused to return to the international scene under previous manager Giovanni Trapattoni, but might be tempted to link up with current boss Martin O'Neill who took charge in November.

"I think Martin had a conversation with him, and all that needs to fall into place," added former Manchester United midfielder Keane.

"We all know how talented Stephen is and Martin will look at that."

Ireland, who failed to qualify for this year's World Cup, return to action with a friendly against Turkey in May. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)