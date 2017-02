LONDON Oct 24 Ireland and West Bromwich Albion striker Shane Long will miss his country's Euro 2012 qualifying playoff against Estonia after being ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Long was forced to leave the pitch after 19 minutes of his club's 2-1 Premier League victory at midlands rivals Aston Villa on Saturday following a tackle by defender Alan Hutton.

"The force of the tackle resulted in the Republic of Ireland international suffering severe bone bruising, and a small bone chip, inside his right knee," West Brom said in a statement on their website (www.wba.co.uk).

Ireland play Estonia in a two-legged playoff on Nov. 11 and 15 and Long is also likely to miss several Premier league games including fixtures against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

