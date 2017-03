DUBLIN, Sept 11 Ireland ended Italian coach Giovanni Trapattoni's five-year spell in charge of the national soccer team on Wednesday after he oversaw a failed attempt to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

Ireland are fourth in European qualifying Group C and six points off a playoff place with two matches remaining after a disappointing campaign that included a 6-1 home loss to Germany and this month's defeats to Sweden and Austria.

"The Football Association of Ireland, Giovanni Trapattoni and (assistant) Marco Tardelli today announced that following an amicable meeting this morning, they have parted company by mutual consent," the association said in a statement. (Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Clare Fallon)