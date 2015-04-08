JERUSALEM, April 8 Israeli Premier League side Ashdod SC will be deducted six points after a transfer fee dispute with Nigerian side Kaduna United, FIFA ruled on Wednesday.

Ashdod bought Nigerian international defender Efe Ambrose from Kaduna in 2010 and sold him to Celtic in 2012 but failed to complete paying the transfer fee or a promised mark-up fee to Kaduna, which Israeli media reported to be $70,000.

After several warnings to Ashdod, FIFA ordered the Israel Football Association to make the six-point deduction, which has dropped them to the bottom of the 14-team Premier League and has put them in danger of relegation.

"We ask your association to immediately implement ... the decision taken by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee ... and to deduct six points from the club's first team in the domestic league championship," FIFA said. (Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Justin Palmer)