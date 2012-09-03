By Ori Lewis
| JERUSALEM, Sept 3
JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israel captain Yossi Benayoun
said on Monday he was ready to lead a more balanced side in
Israel's upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.
Coach Eli Guttman will face his first big test after his
appointment in December with clashes against Azerbaijan in Baku
on Friday and against Russia in Tel Aviv next week as he
attempts to lead Israel to the finals in Brazil in 2014.
Midfielder Benayoun, 32, said the burden on his shoulders
was now reduced as several younger compatriots who play for
clubs in leading European leagues were ready to share the load.
"I feel as I always have over the years, I have maintained
that the national team cannot be built around one man ... I
think that in this campaign there are more talented players,
particularly among the forwards," 32-year-old Benayoun, who has
moved on loan from Chelsea to West Ham United, said.
Of the 21-man squad Guttman has named for the two matches,
13 play abroad with strikers Itai Shechter of Swansea City, Real
Mallorca's Tomer Hemed and attacking midfielder Maor Melikson of
Wisla Krakow among those called to the fore.
Benayoun, who has returned to West Ham after previously
having spent two seasons there, said he had trained harder to be
ready. "Because I have not played for Chelsea, I trained more
seriously. I want to be in top form for the national team as we
all realise that the object is to win (in Azerbaijan) regardless
of who plays," he said.
With European qualifying Group F also containing Portugal,
Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, Israel face a very tough
prospect of making it to a major tournament final for the first
time since their only appearance, in Mexico in 1970.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Dudu Aouate (Real Mallorca), Danny Amos (Hapoel
Kiryat Shmona), Ariel Harush (Beitar Jerusalem)
Defenders: Yuval Shpungin (Omonia Nicosia), Elad Gabbai
(Hapoel Kiryat Shmona), Tal Ben Haim (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Eitan
Tibi (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Dan Mori (Vitesse Arnhem), Shir Tzedek
(Hapoel Kiryat Shmona), Yoav Ziv (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Gal Shish
(Waasland-Beveren)
Midfielders: Yossi Benayoun (West Ham United), Gil Vermouth
(Kaiserslautern), Bibras Natcho (Rubin Kazan), Mehran Radi
(Maccabi Tel Aviv), Almog Cohen (Nuremberg), Gal Alberman
(Maccabi Tel Aviv), Lior Refaelov (Club Bruges), Chen Ezra
(Maccabi Haifa), Maor Melikson (Wisla Krakow)
Strikers: Itai Shechter (Swansea City), Tomer Hemed (Real
Mallorca), Omer Damari (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Ben Sahar (Hertha
Berlin)
(Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Martyn Herman)