JERUSALEM, April 20 Israel have named Elisha Levy as national team coach with the task of building a team for the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign after they failed to reach the Euro 2016 finals.

Levy, 58, was among five local candidates on a shortlist to replace Eli Guttman, who stepped down in October without getting Israel to a major tournament during his four-year spell.

The affable Levy has coached several Israeli clubs and won two league titles with Maccabi Haifa, once taking them to the Champions League group stages.

"Elisha Levy is highly experienced and he has the strong personality and the calmness which the national team requires," IFA chairman Ofer Eini told the media in Tel Aviv.

"After long deliberations, Levy's past (league) successes compared to the other candidates prompted us to choose him unanimously," Eini added, saying he hoped the new coach would stay for at least four years.

Levy faces a tough task to reach the World Cup in Russia with Israel having been drawn in Group G alongside European champions Spain, Italy, Macedonia, Albania and Liechtenstein. The first qualifier is at home to Italy on Sept. 5

Israel's only major tournament finals appearance came in 1970 at the World Cup in Mexico.

Guttman, now coach of Hapoel Tel Aviv, quit after Israel came fourth in Euro 2016 qualifying Group B behind Belgium and Wales, who will both play at the finals in France, and third-placed Bosnia, who took the playoff spot but lost to Ireland.

Guttman's appointment as Israel coach in 2011 was welcomed but his team disappointed with dour displays in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, when they finished third in a group including Russia, Portugal, Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

Israel's bid to reach this year's European Championship finals in France began with three straight wins but losses at home to Wales, Belgium and Cyprus in the campaign highlighted Guttman's inability to produce consistent results. (Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Ken Ferris)