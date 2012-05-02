TEL AVIV May 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa will meet in the Israeli cup final later this month after both overcame less fancied Premier League opponents in Wednesday's semi-finals at the National Stadium in Tel Aviv.

Hapoel needed extra time to beat Ramat Hasharon 3-0 after the first 90 minutes ended goalless. Omer Damari, Toto Tamuz and Salim Toama scored for Tel Aviv, who will contest their sixth final in seven seasons on May 15.

Haifa beat Ashdod SC 2-1 with goals from Dele Yampolsky and Yaniv Katan seeing them to victory in 90 minutes. Nir Biton scored for Ashdod in the first half of an entertaining match.

The league title was wrapped up last month by runaway winners Hapoel Kiryat Shmona. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Mark Meadows)