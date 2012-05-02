TEL AVIV May 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi
Haifa will meet in the Israeli cup final later this month after
both overcame less fancied Premier League opponents in
Wednesday's semi-finals at the National Stadium in Tel Aviv.
Hapoel needed extra time to beat Ramat Hasharon 3-0 after
the first 90 minutes ended goalless. Omer Damari, Toto Tamuz and
Salim Toama scored for Tel Aviv, who will contest their sixth
final in seven seasons on May 15.
Haifa beat Ashdod SC 2-1 with goals from Dele Yampolsky and
Yaniv Katan seeing them to victory in 90 minutes. Nir Biton
scored for Ashdod in the first half of an entertaining match.
The league title was wrapped up last month by runaway
winners Hapoel Kiryat Shmona.
(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Mark Meadows)