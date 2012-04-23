JERUSALEM, April 23 Maccabi Haifa on Monday named Maccabi Netanya coach Reuven Atar to succeed Elisha Levy next season after the latter completes a four-year tenure at the club at the end of the current campaign.

The straggly-haired Atar, 43, a former forward at Haifa where he started as an eight-year-old, has for long been touted to replace Levy. He coached Netanya since 2009 with moderate success although the club never threatened to win the league.

"I'm delighted and excited to be coming back to Maccabi Haifa and thank (club president) Yaakov Shahar for giving me an opportunity to lead my boyhood club," Atar said when he was presented at a news conference.

During Levy's tenure, Haifa won two league championships and made one appearance in the Champions League group stages but the past season has been disappointing, with European qualification still in doubt as the season draws to a close.

Israeli news reports on Monday said Levy could be going in the opposite direction and may join Netanya for next season. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Mark Meadows)