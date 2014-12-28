JERUSALEM Dec 28 Serbian Aleksandar Stanojevic quit as coach of Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Haifa on Sunday, a day after a humiliating 3-1 home defeat to Beitar Jerusalem.

"I'm sorry for having reached this point but I think it is the necessary step for the club, which is important to me," Stanojevic told Haifa's website: maccabi-haifafc.walla.co.il.

Stanojevic joined Haifa before the start of the season but was unable to keep them on a steady path of success and their erratic form has seen them lose eight of their 15 league fixtures this season.

Haifa are fourth in the standings, with 19 points from 15 matches, 13 points behind Hapoel Kiryat Shmona who lead with 32 points.

One of Israel's most successful clubs over the past three decades, Haifa moved into a plush new stadium in the northern port city for the start of the current season and have attracted record gates of some 30,000 for each of their recent home games.

Israeli media has touted Israeli Guy Luzon, former coach of Belgian outfit Standard Liege, as a possible successor to Stanojevic.