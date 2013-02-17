JERUSALEM Feb 17 Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv sacked coach Yossi Abuksis following a poor run of results that included five straight matches without a win, a club official said on Sunday.

Hapoel stalwart Abuksis, who is also the Israel national team assistant coach, was recruited at short notice because the club's appointed coach in the pre-season, Nitzan Shirazi, had to step aside for medical reasons. No replacement has been named.

A 4-0 humiliation by arch-rivals Maccabi Tel Aviv last Monday signalled the beginning of the end for Abuksis, but Hapoel's management decided to sack him after the 1-1 home draw with Hapoel Kiryat Shmona on Saturday, the official said.

Hapoel lie third in the Premier League standings, 10 points behind leaders Maccabi Tel Aviv. One of Israel's biggest clubs, Hapoel participated in this season's Europa League but did not advance beyond the group stage. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by John O'Brien)