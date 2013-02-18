JERUSALEM Feb 18 Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv on Monday named Freddy David as their new coach in place of Yossi Abuksis, who was sacked at the weekend.

David's contract runs until the end of the season, but club owner Haim Ramon said that he could be retained next term if the club's results improve.

Hapoel stalwart Abuksis, who is also the Israel national team assistant coach, was recruited at short notice because the club's appointed coach in the pre-season, Nitzan Shirazi, had to step aside for medical reasons.

A 4-0 humiliation by arch-rivals Maccabi Tel Aviv last Monday signalled the beginning of the end for Abuksis but the axe fell after the 1-1 home draw with Hapoel Kiryat Shmona on Saturday, a fifth league fixture in a row without a win.

Hapoel lie third in the Premier League standings, 10 points behind leaders Maccabi Tel Aviv who play later on Monday. One of Israel's biggest clubs, Hapoel participated in this season's Europa League but did not advance beyond the group stage. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Mark Meadows)