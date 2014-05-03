JERUSALEM May 3 Maccabi Tel Aviv won a second consecutive Israeli league title on Saturday after Eran Zehavi struck twice to secure a 2-1 win at Hapoel Beersheba in a top-of-the-table clash.

Maccabi wrapped up the title with three games to spare, having dominated the campaign from the start, and have 77 points from 33 games for an unassailable 13-point lead over Beersheba.

Striker Zehavi fired home from close range in the 12th minute and added a penalty in the 31st against a Beersheba side who had to win to stay in the title race but could only manage a late consolation goal from Gabbay's spot kick in the 84th.

Maccabi, who lost only four league games all season, have clinched a place in next season's Champions League second qualifying round. (Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Ken Ferris)