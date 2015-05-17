JERUSALEM May 17 Maccabi Tel Aviv won a third consecutive Israeli Premier League title on Sunday after a 2-1 win over nearest challengers Hapoel Kiryat Shmona and they will play in Champions League qualifying next season.

Maccabi opened an unassailable nine-point gap over Kiryat Shmona with two matches left to play. They can complete a rare domestic treble on Wednesday if they beat Hapoel Beersheba in the State Cup final. They won the Toto Cup earlier this season.

Maccabi, founded in 1905, are the oldest and most decorated club in Israeli soccer. Sunday's title win was their 22nd since league play began in 1932, 16 years before Israel's formation.

The club, who had been a dominant force in previous decades, had found titles hard to come by since beating Maccabi Haifa on goal difference in 2002-03.

The change in fortunes was brought about through large investment by Canadian owner Mitch Goldhar, whose coaching staff, led by sports director Jordi Cruyff, has transformed the club into a winning team.

"There is great satisfaction after a very difficult season with (the Gaza war disrupting the campaign). It's not easy to maintain the hunger among the players after two previous titles," Cruyff said.

Despite the success of Spanish coach Pako Ayestaran, there is speculation about whether he will stay on for another season as he has been criticised for failing to inspire his charges to play attacking football and for frequent changes in his lineups.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)