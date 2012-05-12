JERUSALEM May 12 Maccabi Petah Tikva were
relegated along with Hapoel Rishon Lezion and Hapoel Petah Tikva
on a tense final day in the Israeli Premier League on Saturday.
A 0-0 draw for Maccabi Petah Tikva at home to Ironi Nir
Ramat HaSharon could not save the hosts from the drop as rivals
Hapoel Haifa and Hapoel Beer Sheva both won.
At the top of the table, Hapoel Tel Aviv finished second
behind champions Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona.
Tel Aviv and third-placed Bnei Yehuda go through to the
qualifying rounds of next season's Europa League.
Fourth-placed Maccabi Netanya will take the third Europa
League spot unless Maccabi Haifa, in fifth, win Tuesday's State
Cup final against Hapoel Tel Aviv.
Only one club will be promoted because the Premier League is
being reduced from 16 to 14 clubs next season.
Hapoel Lod or Hapoel Ramat Gan, who ended the season level
on points, will meet in a second division playoff next week to
determine who goes up.
