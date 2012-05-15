TEL AVIV May 15 Hapoel Tel Aviv captured
Israel's State Cup for a third consecutive season on Tuesday,
beating Maccabi Haifa 2-1 through an injury-time winner from
Nigerian striker Nosa Igiebor.
The win capped a turbulent season for Hapoel who, despite
finishing as league runners-up to outsiders Hapoel Kiryat
Shmona, showed inconsistent form which was not helped by tension
between club owner Eli Tabib and some players and fans.
Hapoel's hat trick of cups was a repeat of the feat they
achieved between 1937-39, before the formation of the state of
Israel in 1948. It was their 15th cup and a repeat of last
season's final, when they beat Haifa 1-0.
Haifa missed out on a spot in Europe by finishing fifth in
the league, their first absence from continental competition for
four seasons.
Hapoel went ahead in the 58th minute after a defensive error
by Haifa allowed Croatian midfielder Mirko Oremus to shoot low
past diving keeper Nir Davidovich.
Haifa equalised in the 62nd when substitute Dele Yampolsky
rose to head the ball over Hapoel's Cameroon-born Armenian
goalkeeper Edel Apoula.
Hapoel capitalised on another Haifa lapse late in the match
when Igiebor ran into the area to slot the ball past Davidovich.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)